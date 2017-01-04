Army kills three female suicide bombers, arrests Boko Haram leader on wanted list

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday said it killed three female suicide bombers when they tried to ram into troops along Dutse area in Gwoza Local Government Area in the state.

Major General Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed the incident to newsmen at a news briefing in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Irabor said the three female suicide bombers were intercepted following intelligence report on their going toward Limankara in Gwoza council.

He said: “Just this Morning, we intercepted the bombers, but the three of them resisted and tried to ram into our troops.

“And off course we had no choice but to open fire at them.”

He explained that the Nigerian troops and their Cameroonian counterparts have been making remarkable progress and recoveries in Ngwoshe axis and Gwoza hills.

Irabor stated: “Our troops and that of Cameroon have been making tremendous successes to flush out remnant Boko Haram suspects in that axis.

“And of course during the operation, we discovered stockpile of arms and ammunitions.

“We also intercepted 30 cows at Cashew plantation here in Maiduguri, the capital.

“We also arrested one of the most wanted Boko Haram terrorists, number 164 suspect on our list.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.