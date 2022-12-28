Yuletide: Soludo lauds security agencies on fight against security challenge

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has lauded the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their contribution to the fight against security challenges in the state.

Soludo said this in a statement issued by Christian Aburime, his press secretary Wednesday in Awka, saying that the professionalism and commitment shown by the security agencies had helped to improve the security architecture of the state.

He passed a vote of confidence on the security checkpoints in the state and called for more to be set up, saying that they were critical in restoring peace and order in the state.

He said criminals wanted the security officers to leave the roads but his administration would ensure they remained with more support for more effectiveness.

“I want to use this occasion to especially appreciate the law enforcement agencies; the Nigeria Police, the Navy, the DSS, the Civil Defense and of course, our very gallant Anambra Vigilante Services and all the volunteers.

“In normal circumstances, these roadblocks wouldn’t have been needed but this is what we brought up on ourselves; our people took up arms in the bushes, since they have decided to operate in an abnormal way, we now need an abnormal solution.

“We are not always the most confident but the most effective in this circumstance and until the insecurity situation comes down to near zero, we will continue to have the roadblocks in place.

“I want to commend all the armed forces who put their lives on the line to have our people sleep with their two eyes closed, we will continue to strengthen them and make them even stronger to keep our people safe and secure,” he said.

Soludo felicitated Anambra people on the first Christmas under his reign, saying that the celebration had been safe and peaceful.

He also commended the bodies that had worked to keep the roads in Anambra free for easy traffic flow and ensured that activities of all were stopped.

“Thousands of our people returned home for Christmas and that is why the streets are all busy.

“I want to commend our special task forces that we set up to ensure free flow of traffic. In recent decades, this is the first time we have the most free flow of traffic in the state.

“I saw a video of the traffic at Head Bridge and people where manning the place 24 hours a day, and the other locations at Nnobi, Ekwulobia, Nkpor, Awka, Abagana, 33 Onitsha, etc, to ensure that our people move freely.

“I want to commend the security agencies, the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency, the OCHA Brigade, the Vigilante Services, the Anambra youths who have volunteered to serve our people, to keep our streets safe, restore law and order,” he said.

Soludo reiterated his call on criminals who had taken up arms to lay them down and embrace the amnesty announced by his government.

He thanked Anambra people for their cooperation by heeding his call ‘to say something when they see something’.

“To our youths who have taken the destiny of this state into their hands; to our women and men who had contributed in assisting the government to get hold of criminals in the state, I thank you all.

“To all the Anambra people who have risen up to the occasion, helping to organize the local vigilantes, providing logistics, donating to the security trust fund and those helping in their own little ways to make sure we have a safer homeland, I thank you there.

“All those who have paid the supreme sacrifice just to keep Anambra safe, several of them died needlessly I must say. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.