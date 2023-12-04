Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1000 personnel, assures residents of peaceful celebration in Enugu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Enugu Command, said it has deployed no fewer than 1,000 operatives to different parts of the state to provide adequate security during the Yuletide.

The Commandant of the corps, Muhammed Dada, disclosed this on Monday in Enugu, the State capital.

Dada was briefing newsmen on the Command’s security measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said that the personnel were “deployed to 24/7 operation to protect critical infrastructure and strategic public locations.

Dada stated: “In line with our commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the citizens, 1,000 officers, comprising both armed and unarmed personnel, as well as plain clothes officers, have been strategically deployed to various crannies of the state.

“This comprehensive deployment is a proactive step to fortify security across the state and create an environment conducive for the celebration of the festive season.

“The NSCDC is dedicated to maintaining law and order, safeguarding lives and property, and fostering a sense of security in the various communities in the state”.

He also underscored the importance of collaboration between the NSCDC and citizens of the state to tackle criminal-minded individuals and groups.

Dada urged residents to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities promptly and cooperate with the personnel to ensure a hitch-free festive period.

Dada added: “The Enugu State Command of the NSCDC extends warm wishes to all residents for joyous and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Together, let us work hand-in-hand to create a secure and harmonious environment for everyone this December and the festival period proper.

“NSCDC is a paramilitary agency established to provide measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry.

“We operate with a mission to ensure a secure and serene environment for the people of the state always”.