Yuletide: LG Chairman cautions motorists against speeding, flouting road signs

The Chairman of Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun State, Kikelomo Delano, has cautioned motorists within the area against speeding and disobedience to road signs.

Delano gave the caution in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota.

She said heeding the caution was necessary, in order to minimise road mishaps, especially during the yuletide.

Delano also implored the motorists to desist from driving against the traffic, all in the name of bad roads.

“We are appealing to them to use their safety belts to reduce fatality in case of crashes.

“They should also desist from using drugs while driving and take adequate rest before embarking on any trip,” she said.

Delano admonished motorists against allowing underage children to be at the front seat so as to prevent them from hitting their heads on windscreen in case of crash.

She stressed the need for the motorists to always cooperate with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel, saying that they were on the road to save lives, notwithstanding the dangers which they were being exposed to on a daily basis.