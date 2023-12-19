Yuletide: IPOB list routes to avoid, vows to deploy ESN operatives

The Indigenous People of Biafra has warned those travelling home for the yuletide on routes to avoid in the South East.

The group made the revelation in a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Sunday.

It vowed to deploy its vigilantes and Eastern Security Network to avert dangers on the roads.

The statement said: “More so, our people should be careful of the agent provocateurs who are kidnapping people for ransom and killing some of their victims around some routes in Anambra and Imo States.

“Ndigbo are advised to be security conscious and vigilant as they travel to celebrate Christmas.

“Biafrans should not be intimidated by sponsored criminals from not returning home for Christmas.

“However, we advise our people to take the following travel advice seriously and be on their guard.

“People should inform their families and friends when they are traveling through certain routes.”

Powerful identified some of the places to avoid to include Nnewi, Ukpor, Isseke Road, Orsumoghu to Mbosi Road, Azia Junction Road to Orsumoghu Junction, Isseke to Ubuluihejiofo Road, Isseke to Orsumoghu Road, Orsumoghu to Orsuihiteukwa and Ihitenansa Link Road to Eke Ututu.

He added: “Anybody coming to Nnewi South, Ihiala-Igboukwu-Orlu road should be very careful, if possible, avoid the road completely.

“Also, be very careful at the Total filling station at Ihiala junction.

“Travellers must avoid the use of shortcuts along Lagos-Benin Expressway, Onitsha-Owerri road, and any other shortcut routes.

“People must be patient to stay along the main road even when there are traffic jams.

“Any shortcut or narrow pathways can lead passengers to the hands of criminal elements.

“Don’t ignore this warning and information as you travel to Alaigbo during this Christmas season.

“However, ESN operatives will be on patrol at this yuletide season to secure our land.

“Therefore, criminal elements and their collaborators should watch their backs.”