Yuletide: Another Governor gifts all Civil Servants N100,000 bonus

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved a sum of N100,000 as additional pay to civil servants in the state in commemoration of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Governor made the announcement on Thursday to the admiration of the civil servants as they prepare for the holiday.

Nwifuru made the revelation at the Maiden Edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme of the Wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu.

He said: “I have seen that the contribution I made earlier to the workers as Government was not sufficient.

“That’s why I have decided to take a bold step.

“It is very hard, but I have to do it.

“The workers of the state must live like others in this Christmas period.”

In a message to the event, the Wife of the President said the Governing Board of RHIESS had approved N950 million to support no fewer than 250 vulnerable elderly citizens in the country.

Tinubu said the elderly, 65 years and above, are selected in 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The President’s Wife, who was represented by the Wife of the State Governor, Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, said the beneficiaries would receive N100,000 each.

They include veterans from the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association.

“This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burden of our esteemed elders during this festive period,” Tinubu said.

She urged the senior citizens to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise their health, nurture their minds and strengthen with God as key to a rich fulfilling life.

The Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, was the first to announce a N100,000 award to civil servants for the Yuletide.