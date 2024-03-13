Yetunde Oladeinde: The pen never dies, by Shola Oshunkeye

It’s a chilling paradox that the earthly remains of Yetunde Omolara Oladeinde, nee Francis, were returned to mother earth on March 8, 2024, a day that women were celebrated worldwide for their inestimable contributions to humanity. Had Yetunde been here, she would have featured in one of those events where women rights activists made fiery speeches to draw the world’s attention to the diverse challenges that still confront the average woman-socially, economically, culturally, and politically.

She would have been angry that 29 years after the Beijing Declaration, which promulgated a set of principles for gender equality, her country still largely sees the woman as a baby factory with premium utility in the other room.

The Yetunde that I knew would have been among those women banging podiums with clenched fists, decrying the dismal female representation in leadership and governance. Like other activists, she would have queried why there are only four women in Nigeria’s 109-member Senate and just 14 in the 360-member House of Representatives.

Sadly, that was the day the earth received Yetunde’s remains into its womb. She was buried in Lagos 19 days after she wrote and produced her last story, a flowery tribute to that definitive journalist and ageless broadcaster, Bimbo Oloyede, who just clocked 70; and 18 days after the story was published.

According to her colleagues, Yetunde, an Assistant Editor with The Nation newspaper, was in the office till the evening of Saturday, February 17, 2023, producing the edition that turned out to be her last. All was seemingly well with her till Sunday, February 18, when she woke up without any visible sign of ailment. There was no inkling of the looming crisis. Then, she took ill suddenly and was rushed to hospital. By Monday morning, Yetunde was gone. Gone to be with her Maker; never to be seen again on this side of the divide; except in dreams.

Yetunde was 56 when she signed off, leaving those who knew her in pain and profound sorrow. She would have been 57 on October 7.

Though her stay here was short, she left giant footprints on the sand of journalism. Armed with a Bachelors of Education degree in English and Literature from the University of Lagos (1989), Yetunde broke barriers and made significant impact in journalism practice in Nigeria. Whether it was the struggle for democracy, or the validation of June 12, which she covered as a reporter and participated as an activist, or giving voice to the voiceless, or fighting the obstacles imposed on women by a patriarchal society, Yetunde made her short stay count. She stood to be counted. She led a purposeful life. She held the light for many.

I was an Assistant News Editor when Yetunde joined us at the Weekend Concord around 1992. From the University of Lagos, she walked straight into a newsroom brimming with stars. Dele Momodu, Omololu Kassim, Lat Ogunmade, Gbola Adebayo (late), Aliu Mohammed, my humble self, Femi Adesina, Sunday Umahi (late), Blessyn Okpowo and Chika Abanobi. Eric Osagie and Ben Memuletiwon joined later.

There were stars from other titles in Concord Press who were contributing to make the brand new newspaper a compelling companion at breakfast tables across the country every Saturday morning. We had Sam Omatseye from the Political Desk of National Concord, Kunle Ajibade, Seye Kehinde and Babafemi Ojudu from African Concord magazine. Mrs. Wale Sokunbi, who became Deputy Editor when I was appointed Editor of the paper in December 1999, also kept a column with Weekend Concord. Later, the trio of Ose Oyamedan, Waziri Adio and Lanre Issa-Onilu joined us for either industrial training or national service.

While Felix Asimone, Lanre Ajeboriogbon, Gbenga Opebi and Emmanuel Otaru manned the production desk, Pastor Timothy Oyeola, ace photojournalist, and the late Ajibade MacDavies (from Nigerian Tribune), brightened the newspaper with classical shots.

That was the awesome team that our great Editor, Chief Mike Awoyinfa, and his Deputy and friend, Pastor Dimgba Igwe of blessed memory, assembled.

That was the powerful ambience that Yetunde strolled into as a rookie. But was she intimidated? For where! She no send anybody! She dey her dey. Blessed with an unusual nose for news, she held her own ground. She proved her mettle. She was rugged, resilient, intentional and constant. Her staying power was phenomenal. A go-getter, she saw no hurdles or roadblocks, when chasing a story. Yes, when it comes to news, Yetunde charges like a hungry lioness baying for blood. She was great with human interest stories. She did good interviews too.

I can’t recall where Yetunde was after the military suffocated Concord to death in 2001; a slow death that started after the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Basorun M.K.O. Abiola, launched the vigorous campaign to claim his mandate at Epetedo in Lagos Island. But I was not surprised when she was appointed Head, Life and Style Desk of The Sun newspaper when the paper took off in 2002. Yetunde made a huge impact at The Sun with her unique feature stories, stories on Family and feminine matters. She also maintained a very popular column, Grandma’s Diary.

The departed journalist was also at the National Life newspaper, with Louis Odion as Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief. And when National Life was rested, she moved to The Nation newspaper where she became Assistant Editor and took charge of the fashion and flair page. She also produced the lifestyle interview page for the weekend desk of the paper, and ran another popular weekly column, Pillow Talk.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, Yetunde produced and signed off her last interview with journalism icon, Bimbo Oloyede. Two days later, she signed off the stage of life. She left four beautiful children to continue her legacies – Olubusola Oladeinde, a medical doctor; Oyinkansola Oladeinde who studied accounting at Mountain Top University, Lagos, now undergoing her mandatory one-year national service; Olaoluwa Oladeinde, a 300-level Food Science and Technology undergraduate at Mountain Top University; as well as Gbemisola Oladeinde, a science student at the Federal Government College, Ikirun, who hopes to study medicine and become one of the best neurosurgeons in the world.

Yetunde’s sudden departure provoked a rain of tears. The rain became a deluge as her remains were returned to the ground last Friday. But if it was possible for the dead to write their dirge, witty Yetunde would have borrowed the inspirational poem by Clare Harner, Immortality, to comfort us, saying:

Do not stand

By my grave, and weep.

I am not there,

I do not sleep—

I am the thousand winds that blow

I am the diamond glints in snow

I am the sunlight on ripened grain,

I am the gentle, autumn rain.

As you awake with morning’s hush,

I am the swift, up-flinging rush

Of quiet birds in circling flight,

I am the day transcending night.

Do not stand

By my grave, and cry—

I am not there,

I did not die.

Of course, Yetunde would never forget her new byline: By Yetunde Oladeinde, reporting from heaven.

Adieu, Yetunde, a pen that never dries.