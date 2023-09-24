YCE seeks return of Akintoye, Igboho to Nigeria

The Yoruba Council of Elders has called on the Federal Government to see to the return of its prominent sons forced out of the country.

The YCE listed the Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, and Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the Secretary General and State Secretaries of the group in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

It was signed by Elder Niyi Ajibulu, YCE Publicity Secretary and Secretary, Ekiti Council of Elders; and Elder Oladipo Oyewole, YCE Secretary General.

The communique on Saturday said: “That the Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirms its responsibility to provide equal protection to all citizens and constituent groups within the polity; in so doing, it is urged to immediately create an enabling environment for the return of all involuntary exiles who were victims of past draconian regimes; these especially include the personages of professor Banji Akintoye and chief Sunday Igboho who were harassed for advocating proper and dignified treatment of their law-abiding kinsmen.”

So also did the YCE demand an apology from former President Olusegun Obasanjo for denigrating traditional rulers from the South West.

It said: “The YCE takes exception to the humiliation recently meted out to various traditional rulers of Oyo State by chief Olusegun Obasanjo upon the claim of status as a former Head of State.

“This malfeasance constitutes a shameful affront to the dignity of Yoruba tradition and culture and thus stand condemned.

“He should certainly apologize and make restitution.”