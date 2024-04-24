Yahaya Bello: Reason he gave for not honouring my invitation — EFCC Chairman

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has stated the reasons given by a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for turning down his invitation to him for a char.

Olukoyede revealed this when he spoke with newsmen at the commission’s headquarters in Jabi area of Abuja.

He said this in response to questions on if the commission ever invited Belllo over the N80,246,470,089.88 fraud allegation against him.

He said: “On my honour, I put a call to him to honour him as a former governor.

“He said: ‘I can’t come,’ claiming that a certain lady senator has surrounded the EFCC with over 100 journalists to embarrass or intimidate him and all that stuff.

“I said if that is your fear, I will make you come directly to my floor.

“I will invite my operatives to interrogate you in my own office.

“What could be more honourable than that?

“Do you know what he said?

“‘Can’t they come to my village?’

“My Director of Investigations also sent a message to him.”