Blockbuster wrestling action from the 2019 WWE SummerSlam will be broadcast live to DStv and GOtv subscribers on Monday.

The event, dubbed “The Biggest Party of the Summer”, will be broadcast at midnight on SuperSport 4 and SuperSport Maximo, while a repeat broadcast will air later in the day at 6pm on SuperSport 4 to DStv subscribers.

It will also be shown on Thursday, 15 August at 2pm on SuperSport Select 5, while a repeat broadcast will air on Sunday, 18 August at 1pm on SuperSport 3 to GOtv subscribers.

A total of nine fights are scheduled for the 2019 WWE SummerSlam, with the headline fight being a WWE Universal Championship bout between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

At WrestleMania 35, Rollins defeated Lesnar to claim the title, which he went on to retain. But the latter returned stronger at Extreme Rules last month, winning back the Universal Championship after he cashed in on his ‘Money in the Bank’ contract.

Rollins subsequently won a cross-brand 10-man battle royal at RAW to earn a rematch against Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Also on the card is the WWE Championship bout between Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton, an almighty grudge battle after Kingston accused Orton of using his influence to deliberately hold back his progress in the sport.

Kingston, who is the reigning champion, has vowed to defeat his challenger in the title match.

In the women’s category, Becky Lynch will face Natalya in the WWE Raw Women’s Championship bout, while Ember Moon will take on Bayley in the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship bout.

Other fights at the event include a WWE United States Championship bout between AJ Styles and Ricochet; and a contest between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Owens has vowed to leave the WWE should he lose the encounter.

Finn Balor will square up against Bray Wyatt, while The Miz will go up against Dolph Ziggler. Trish Stratus returns to face Charlotte Flair to determine the “Queen” of wrestling.

