World Environment Day: Dangote Cement bags Lagos Waste Innovation award

Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Waste Resources marked this year’s World Environment Day themed “Solution to Plastic Pollution: Reuse, Reduce, Recycle” during which it recognized with Green Awards, some corporate organizations like Dangote Cement, for their contributions to environmental sustainability.

Lagos State Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Office, Dr. Aina Olugbenga (2nd right) presenting The Waste Innovation Award to Dangote Cement Plc’s, Group Head, Occupational Health, Safety & Environment, Satya Prakash (2nd left) in recognition of Dangote Cement’s contribution to Sustainable Environment in Lagos. Left is Dangote Cement plc’s, Deputy Manager, Health Safety & Environment, Yetunde Adeola and Dangote Cement plc, Sustainability Manager, Lovelyn Okoye (right) during the event held at Alausa Secretariat Monday

DSC 4124 & DSC 4040: Dangote Cement Plc’s Group Head, Occupational Health, Safety & Environment, Satya Prakash (left receiving The Waste Innovation Award from Lagos State Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Office, Dr. Aina Olugbenga during the event held at Alausa Secretariat Monday