Workers shut down DisCo over pension remittance

Electricity workers on Monday shut down the Kano Electricity Distribution Company over alleged failure to remit their pension deductions in the last 72 months.

The workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, vowed to sustain the shut down.

They said the company will not be reopened until the remittances are confirmed.

Malam Ado Ririwai, the North West Chairman of the union, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the workers would not allow such an unwholesome attitude to continue.

Riruwai accused KEDCO of victimising union leaders who were trying to speak on behalf of the workers.

He said: “This act is imperialist.

“It is the rights of workers to fight for what is theirs.”

Also Read:

The union leader also accused the company of refusing to provide basic medical care to the workers “in spite of the hazards associated with their jobs”.

Efforts to get the reaction of the management proved abortive as all workers, including management staff, were forced out of the premises of the firm’s headquarters in Kano, the Kano State capital.