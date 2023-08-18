Wizkid loses mother

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mother.

Wizkid’s mum, Jane Dolapo Balogun, died at around 1.30 am, Friday.

Confirming the incident, Sunday Aare, Wizkid’s longtime manager said Mrs Balogun died in the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am,” Aare said.

The late Balogun is the mother to two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.