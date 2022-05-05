Wike commends Yahaya Bello’s youth inclusion in governance

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on his youth inclusiveness in governance, noting that it will enable the younger ones learn governance to become good future leaders.

Governor Wike commended Bello on Wednesday when he paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Lokoja.

Wike was in Lokoja as part of his ongoing consultation to delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, where he seeks to emerge as presidential flag bearer.

Wike however noted that it was right for him to pay a visit to the governor notwithstanding the party differences, adding that parties are just vehicles to convey any individual.

The Rivers stateovernor also wished Bello success as he battles to emerge as flag bearer of the All Progressives congress in its forthcoming primaries so as to face him at the general election.

He said: “Your Excellency, let me, first of all, commend you for what you are doing in Kogi State.

“I have seen your Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and other appointees that I have seen here are so young.

“Involving youths in governance is not just sending them to the social media for the campaign, but engaging them in active governance the way you are doing here, I commend you for what you are doing.”

Bello in his response thanked Wike for recognising his administration’s quest and efforts to mentor the younger generation

Bello urged the visiting governor to take his time to tour the state to see what his administration has been able to do in terms of infrastructural development.

He also urged Wike to interact with his party members and citizens to ascertain the state of affairs.

He said: “Politically, prior to my administration, there used to be rancour amongst political parties in the state.

“But in recent times under my leadership, the APC, PDP and all other political parties were cohabiting and living in peace with one another.”

Bello also noted that he was in the presidential race in a bid to build on the successes and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari despite the sabotage from within and outside.

Bello assured that his leadership as the president of the country would sustain the momentum.

He appreciated Governor Wike for his respect and appreciation of the president despite the challenges faced by the country.

Bello added that he was also certain the PDP presidential hopeful would throw his weight behind him in support of the younger generation’s desire to lead the nation.