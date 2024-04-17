Why Yorubaland will miss Osolo — Aare Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, at the weekend described the death of the Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Alani Adelaja Agbabiaka, Olushi II, as a big loss, saying the Yoruba would miss his loyalty and courage as a frontline monarch in Yorubaland.

Iba Gani Adams’ message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the late monarch was a bridge builder, whose loyalty and courage was exemplary.

He said: “In his two decades on the throne of his forebears, the late Osolo brought a lot of development to the town.

“He was very accommodating and he was very close to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

“The late Osolo made a lot of positive impacts during his time, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of his community as a traditional ruler.

“We will miss his courage and loyalty. We will miss his great legacies as one of the foremost Oba Agbabiaka, left a lasting legacy that the people of Isolo Kingdom will continue to cherish and it is my prayer that the Almighty God will repose his soul and grant the royal family and the people of Isolo and Lagos State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”