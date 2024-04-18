Why we’ve not paid stipends of Niger Delta ex-militants – Amnesty Office

The Presidential Amnesty Programme on Thursday traced delays experienced by some beneficiaries in receiving their stipends for March to a glitch from the commercial bank.

This was contained in a statement by Igoniko Oduma, Special Assistant on Media to the Administrator of PAP.

Oduma said: “Following repeated complaints from beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) that they had not received their stipends for the month of March, one of our banks has explained the reason for the abnormal delay.

“In a letter to the Programme Administrator, Dennis Otuaro, PhD; the United Bank for Africa (UBA) explained that some delegates banking with it had not been paid due to glitches in its processing system.

“The bank explained that it had processed the refund for the failed transactions into the beneficiaries’ accounts.”

It said that due to complaints from some beneficiaries, the Amnesty Office had written to the bank seeking an explanation for the delay.

Also Read:

The Amnesty Office noted that it had disbursed March stipends to all beneficiaries’ accounts and the funds had already left its accounts.

The statement assured that the Amnesty Office would collaborate with the bank to ensure that all outstanding payment issues are resolved.

“The Office thanks all beneficiaries for their patience and display of patriotism in reacting to this unexpected development,” PAP stated.