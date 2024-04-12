Why we set up commissions of inquiry – Gov. Yusuf

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State said on Friday the two commissions of inquiry set up by his administration were not meant to witch-hunt opposition in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Yusuf spoke while receiving the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The Emir was at the Government House to pay the traditional homage as part of the “Hawan Nassarawa” activities.

Yusuf said the panels were set up to ensure transparency and accountability in government and to tackle the menace of political violence in the state.

He vowed to investigate and fish out perpetrators of political violence, threatening that the government would not spare anybody, irrespective of their political parties.

According to him, the exercise is to end the political violence that led to loss of lives and destruction of property in order to place the state on the path of economic and political development.

Yusuf promised to work hand in hand with the emirate, while noting their contribution and cooperation with the government.

He said since the assumption of office barely 10 months ago, his administration had embarked on a massive campaign against political thuggery.

He said more than 200 political thugs and phone snatchers who were apprehended by the Kano State Police Command had repented and were now useful to the society.

Yusuf said: “No society will develop without the contribution of the youths.

“That’s why our administration is according much priority to the development of the youth.

“We’ve initiated different empowerment schemes for youths and women, geared towards making them self reliant.”

Yusuf said among the priorities of his stewardship was enhancing health care service delivery, education and infrastructure.

He said since his assumption of office, health facilities within the metropolitan and other local government areas had been upgraded and provided with modern equipment for effective service delivery.

He said: “The construction of the two gigantic modern flyovers in the metropolitan area is ongoing, and our vision is to make Kano one of the best commercial cities across the globe.”

Yusuf added that his administration had constituted a committee that would investigate the wrongdoings and misappropriation made by the past administration with the aim of recovering looted property and public funds.

Earlier, Emir Bayero said they were at Government House to pay Homage as the tradition of the Emirate for decades.

He lauded the commitment of Governor Yusuf for providing laudable developmental projects that would uplift the well-being of the general populace.

Bayero urged parents to expedite action in monitoring the whereabouts of their children to curtail the menace of social vices and political thuggery.