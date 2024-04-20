Why police ordered detention of ex-Gov. Bello’s ADC

Reasons have emerged why the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force ordered the detention of Iwanger Ifeoma Akaya, the Aide-De-Camp of a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The Eagle Online recalls that a signal by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Mobile Police Force ordered the withdrawal of the lawyer by training and others from Bello.

This came in the wake of the aborted move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to arrest Bello in his home in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

EFCC operatives, who laid siege to the house for hours, left after the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, arrived and left the house of his predecessor.

The operatives left, believing that Bello was in the convoy of his successor, who could not be stopped because he enjoys immunity.

Following the development, the AIG in charge of the PMF at the Force Headquarters, sent a signal to the Head of the PMF Squadron in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, demanding the withdrawal of Akaya, a Deputy superintendent of Police, who is from Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, and others attached to Bello.

According to Vanguard News, Akaya, a Law graduate of the Igbinedion University and whose father, Charles Akaya, was a former Commissioner for Police in Delta State, was taken in alongside others because they were not forthcoming when asked to give details of how Bello escaped from his house in Abuja.

Vanguard News is reporting that when the ADC, who joined the Force in 2016, was contacted to explain how the former governor escaped, she was not forthcoming, prompting the order for her and other police guards to report to the Federal Territory Territory Criminal Investigations Department, where they were detained.

It will be recalled as reported earlier by The Eagle Online that the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said it could not be exactly confirmed that Ododo took Bello out of his Abuja home.

According to Fanwo: “Governor Ododo did not assist in Bello’s departure from his residence.

“The EFCC’s claims are misinformation aimed at furthering their objectives.

“Bello is not evading anyone.

“The existing court injunction protects his fundamental rights.”

Fanwo said Governor Ododo remains a law abiding citizen of Nigeria.