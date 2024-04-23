Why Peter Obi should support Lagos-Calabar coastal road project – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has made a call to Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, to give his support to the transformative Lagos-Calabar coastal road project spearheaded by President Bola Tinubu.

Peter Obi had earlier expressed doubt about the ability of the Federal Government to complete the project.

He said the project might add up to the numerous uncompleted projects not contributing to the economic growth and development of the nation.

Obi, who expressed his concern in a statement via his verified X handle on Monday, said there is a pressing issue of numerous uncompleted roads scattered across the country, many of which, according to him, have become hazardous death traps and security risks.

He maintained that embarking on another huge project that will not be completed in the next 20 or 30 years will only worsen the problem of abandoned, uncompleted projects that are not contributing to economic growth and overall development.

Reacting, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in a press statement issued on Tuesday and titled: “Urgent Appeal to Peter Obi for Support on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Project”, gave reasons why the project is laudable and should be supported by Obi.

The statement read, “In a bid to champion a new era of development and progress, OHANAEZE NDIGBO issues a compelling call to Mr. Peter Obi to rally behind the transformative Lagos-Calabar coastal road project and infrastructure revolution spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi.

“The current juncture presents a critical opportunity for Mr. Obi to align with national development priorities and bolster much-needed infrastructural advancements for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The historical backdrop of neglect and abandonment that has plagued the Southeast since the aftermath of the Civil War in January 1970 underscores the urgency of revitalizing the region through strategic infrastructure initiatives.

“The palpable absence of extensive federal presence and deliberate ostracism endured by the Southeast demands a shift towards proactive engagement in comprehensive road construction projects that promise to usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

“The utilization of innovative New Cement Technology in ongoing road construction endeavours marks a significant departure from traditional approaches, signalling a fresh direction towards sustainable infrastructure development.

“The newfound enthusiasm and eagerness among Nigerians and Ndigbo for the advancements under the purview of Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, demonstrate a collective resolve to embrace transformative methodologies that promise lasting impact and widespread benefits.

“In response to recent comments attributed to Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, questioning the prioritization and timelines of the Lagos-Calabar coastal Super Highway project, OHANAEZE NDIGBO advocates for a pragmatic assessment of the broader developmental landscape.

“While diverse viewpoints are essential in a thriving democracy, it is imperative to recognize and appreciate the commendable strides being made by visionary leaders such as Senator Dave Umahi, who exemplify unwavering dedication and a results-driven approach to infrastructure development.

“Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General of OHANAEZE NDIGBO, extends a heartfelt plea to Mr. Peter Obi to transcend partisan divides and embrace a spirit of cooperation and unity in endorsing transformative national projects aimed at improving the welfare and livelihoods of all Nigerians.

“The transformative impact of ongoing road infrastructure projects on the socio-economic fabric of the nation underscores the need for collective support and collaboration in ensuring sustained progress and development for future generations.

“OHANAEZE NDIGBO urges Mr. Peter Obi to heed the call of unity and progress, casting aside apprehensions and embracing a spirit of solidarity and shared vision for a better Nigeria.

“The time for strategic alignment and collaborative action is now, as we collectively strive towards a future defined by prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable development.”