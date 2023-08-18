Why Mal. Jaáfaru Ibrahim Sani should be nominated a minister–Zazzau youths 

The youths of Zazzau in Kaduna State have urged President Bola Tinubu to nominate Mal. Jaáfaru Ibrahim Sani as a minister representing the state.

The youths group, under the auspices of the Eastern Zazzau Youth Assembly, made the call in an open letter by its Convener, Tukur Muhammad Aliyu, to President Tinubu.

It would be recalled that former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was reported to have nominated Sani, who served as commissioner in his government, as replacement after he turned down the ministerial offer.

Therefore, in the letter dated August 14, 2023, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Friday, Aliyu described Sani’s nomination as a “rational and logical” action.

“We join other well-meaning Nigerians in praying for the success of your administration in view of its vision to transform Nigeria into the comity of economically viable countries in Africa and the world.

“We also watch with admiration how your administration is vigorously implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda which we believe would have a catalytic effect in actualising your noble vision,” they said.

The group said their attention was drawn to a letter cum petition written to the president by Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan on what he termed: “Political events in Kaduna State.”

“As a Nigerian and also a mogul of the media industry, Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan has been utilising his privileged position to misinform, mislead and even unleash his pent-up hatred and frustrations against well-meaning individuals.

“In this write-up, we intend to correct the mischief in Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan’s letter by presenting the true state of political affairs in Kaduna State since 2015,” they said.

They said contrary to Ramalan’s view, Kaduna north where Sani hails from is presently the right zone to represent the state in the cabinet.

They said throughout El-Rufai’s two-term government and the present administration of Senator Uba Sani, all the zones in the state have always been well represented and treated fairly.

The group said the state is divided into Zone I (Northern Senatorial District), Zone II (Central Senatorial District) and Zone III (Southern Senatorial District).

They said during El-Rufai’s first term in office, Barnabas Yusuf Bala of Zone III was the deputy governor and the ministerial slot was given to Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed of the Central Senatorial Zone (Zone II).

They explained that during El-Rufai’s second tenure between May, 2019 to May, 2023, the two ministerial slots given to the state by President Muhammadu Buhari were filled by. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (who was retained from the first tenure) and Mohammed Mahmoud.

“The two ministers are from the Central Senatorial District.

“From the foregoing, it is obvious for all discerning minds to see that the accusation of exclusion of people of Zone (III) levelled against Mal. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in the petition of Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan was baseless and aimed at tarnishing the good image of the former Governor for their selfish motive,” they said.

According to the group, it is instructive to point out that since the return to civil rule in 1999, the Southern Senatorial Zone had remained a formidable stronghold of the PDP.

The letter reads in part: “Mr. President would no doubt agree that the nomination of Mal. Jaáfaru Ibrahim Sani as recommended to you by Mal. Nasir Ahmad El�Rufai is the most rational and logical thing to do to reward the Northern Senatorial Zone for its faithfulness and support to the APC.

“As we conclude, Mr. President is invited to note that Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan is the least qualified person to speak about the politics of Kaduna State being an indigene of Nasarawa State who was born in Rivers State.

“He is therefore a meddlesome interloper. We understand that his grouse with the former Governor of Kaduna State Mal. Nashir Ahmad El-Rufai started in 2015.

“Mal. El-Rufai appointed Tijjani Ramalan as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Kaduna Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA).”

They alleged that the ex-governor, however, sacked Ramalan on allegations of misconduct.

“After he left office he intensified lobby to be appointed as the Managing Director Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

“President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Hadiza Bala Usman instead.

“Since then he swore to fight Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai to the end as he suspected that Mal. Nasir must have masterminded his predicament.

“With his apparent failure to clinch the NPA, Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan and some disgruntled elements formed the APC Restoration group with the sole purpose of frustrating the re-election bid of Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in 2019.

“All the spurious allegations of graft now being bandied around against Nasir El-Rufai had been circulated in the past.

“Mr. President is therefore advised to discountenance Alhaji Tijjani Ramalan’s petition for being frivolous and lacking in substance,” they said.