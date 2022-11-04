Why I’m always reluctant to grant pardons – Gov. Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has revealed reasons behind his reluctance in granting State pardon to convicts and prison inmates.

The Governor made the revelation while speaking at a special valedictory Court session marking the opening of the 2022/2023 Legal Year of the Ebonyi State Judiciary.

The event was held Friday at the State Judiciary Complex in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Speaking, Governor Umahi noted that pardoned criminals and convicts often relapse to even worse crimes shortly after being released thereby constituting more danger to the society.

He added that the emotional trauma on the victims of crimes and their families seeing a criminal walking freely, often inflicts much more pains on them than the crime itself.

Umahi maintained that genuine repentance on the part of Pardon beneficiaries were necessary while forgiveness from victims and others affected by the committed crimes should be made paramount.

Umahi stated: “Why I am reluctant to grant pardon is because when you pardon people, within three, four, five months, they commit worst sins and return back to the prison.

“And another thing is the pain on the family.

“If someone had committed a terrible crime and because he has people in Government, and he is seen walking freely in the streets, it will be an injustice.”

Governor Umahi who commended Ebonyi State Judiciary for its examplary conduct in justice delivery, further pledged his commitment to the welfare of judicial and other workers in the State.

“My Lord, let me commend you very highly and your brother Judges, and the Judiciary of Ebonyi State for the way and manner you have carried out your duties.

“Thank you for living up to the tenets of the Judiciary.”

“Let me continue to pledge that the welfare of the Judiciary and their families will continue throughout my tenure as the Governor of Ebonyi State” Umahi restated.

The Governor who identified hate speeches and fake news as major causes of crises in the country vowed to prosecute all breaches to serve as deterrent to others.

“A lot need to be done in our Judiciary and that is very important.

“I have said that if Federal Government has decided to ignore hate speeches and fake news which is the cause of major crises in the country, myself and our Government will not ignore it”, the Governor asserted.

In his address, the State Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene, appreciated members of the State Judiciary for exhibiting high sense of responsibility in the discharge of their duties in the past one year, and urged them to sustain the tempo through the coming years.

He reiterated the determination of the Judiciary to continue to partner other arms of Government in promoting good governance in line with International best practices.

While commending the Governor for his keen interest in the wellbeing of the judiciary in the State, the Chief Judge called for a free, fair and credible 2023 election in Nigeria.

“In a few months from now, the general elections will hold across the Country.

“We expect nothing but free, fair and credible elections by all standards”, Ngene charged.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, in his remarks, commended the synergy and cordial relationship existing between the judiciary and other arms of government in the State, attributing it to visionary leadership of both the Governor and heads of other arms.

He described the Governor’s support and concerns as the tonic which has birthed progress in justice dispensation in the State.

“The robust synergy between the Judiciary and the Executive gave rise to the success story of this Judiciary today, beginning with the vibrant, charismatic and visionary leaderships of the past Chief Judges…”, Ngene observed.

The valedictory session was preceded by an interdenominational Church Service held at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Abakaliki Urban Parish, during which the Preacher, Most Reverend Torty Onoh admonished Leaders to always put God first so as to be exceptional in their chosen career.





