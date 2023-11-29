Why I won’t challenge election result at tribunal — Dino Melaye

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, said he will not challenge the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress before the state election petition tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, winner of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The PDP governorship candidate, who came third in the election, on Wednesday alleged that the judiciary is no longer independent but a department of the APC.

Dino stated, “Judiciary is no longer the last hope of the ordinary people, it is now a department under the All Progressives Congress. Why should any responsible person go to the tribunal when the APC has captured the judiciary?

“I have lost complete confidence in the judiciary.”