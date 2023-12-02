Why I will appoint another politician as VC — Governor

Governor Francis Nwifuru has vowed to appoint another politician as the next vice chancellor of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

Prof Chigozie Ogbu, a two-term Deputy Governor of the state, is in his final stint as the university’s supremo.

Nwifuru made the declaration on Friday during the inauguration of projects funded by the Tertiary Education Fund in the university.

The governor said that Ogbu’s outstanding achievements in office could not have been attained if he did not pass through politics.

He said: “We need someone with the political will and academic structure for the position as people must not show their strength by making noise.

“When we would be appointing the next VC, it will be from the political angle as the university belongs to all of us.

“A vice chancellor who is a politician can relate with us well and understand the political and administrative aspects to effectively manage the university.”

The Governor urged professors seeking to be appointed for the position to cease and concentrate on their academic works.

“I thank my predecessor who appointed Ogbu as the VC as he has ensured that the university progresses beyond bounds,” he said.

Nwifuru thanked the TETFund for instituting the projects, which included an Information Communication Technology, library and faculty of education complexes.

The Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for allowing him to inaugurate the projects on his behalf.

“It is important to appreciate Tinubu’s commitment to develop education in the country since assuming office as the country’s president,” he said.

Umahi noted that in recognition of TETFund’s role in the development of public tertiary education and funds intervention, the President approved an upward review of the education tax.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, said the three projects were executed under the 2011-15 (merged) annual and 2016-19 (merged) annual interventions.

Echono, represented by Buhari Mikailu, said the projects cost N1.5 billion and were executed in line with TETFund guidelines.”

Ogbu thanked TETFund for instituting the projects and pledged that they would be judiciously utilised.