Why I turned down another varsity’s N20m offer to return to BUK — Ex-NUC boss

The immediate past Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, has offered reasons why he declined a monthly offer of N20 million from a university to return to Bayero University, Kano.

The former Vice-Chancellor of BUK made this known at a welcome home reception organised for him by the school.

Rasheed, who was the Vice Chancellor of BUK when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as the Executive Secretary of the NUC, resigned from the position two weeks ago, three years before the expiration of his tenure.

He said at the reception over the weekend: “All my life, the best job I cherish is lecturing.

“But along the line, things do come up that necessitate me to leave the university environment.

“I once left for six years to lead the defunct New Nigeria, but resigned voluntarily for the university.

“This time also, I left NUC for the university so I can retire there, despite having more than three more years until the end of my tenure.”

Rasheed then revealed that he was offered a monthly salary of N20 million by another university, but declined so he could return to BUK.

On the seeming proliferation of universities, he said Nigeria still needed even more to cater for the annual admission needs of the country.

“The ones we have should be expanded, while new ones need to be established because they are never enough,” he added.