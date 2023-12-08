Why I invited Portable, Pasuma to praise night — Pastor

The Founder of Celestial Church of Christ, Land of Goshen Cathedral, Lagos State, Aderemi Dabiri, has offered reasons why he invited controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professional known as Portable; and Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi, also known as Pasuma, to the church’s praise night.

The Pastor has also given reasons why he would not stop the duo from attending the night of praise.

Pastor Dabiri made his position known when he spoke with members of the CCC Task Force, who visited him over the invitation extended to Portable and Pasuma.

The Eagle Online recalls that the CCC Leader in Ketu, Lagos State, Olatosho Oshoffa, had directed that both musicians should not perform at the event.

But explaining the rationale for the invitation of the duo in a video of the visit of the task force to him, Dabiri said: “It is not our first time inviting guest artistes.

“We have been doing it without a problem and I can give you a series of instances.

“We cannot go where they sell palm wine or alcoholic drinks and ask them to accept Jesus Christ.

“If I don’t apply wisdom, they will hit a bottle on my head.

“That was why I thought of a way to bring them into the church.

“I also noticed that there are some notorious boys who cause trouble in the community, disturbing the authorities and engaging in cultism.

“I wondered how we would draw their attention so that they would have a change of heart.

“We have gone to places where they are and they ended up beating us.

“Most of the members of my church are new converts and it was through that pattern that I converted them.”

Dabiri also said that past invitations to prominent gospel musicians have attracted disrespect to him.

He added: “Some gospel ministers are rude.

“If you talk to some of them, they respond rudely, but the day I called Pasuma, he sounded respectful on the phone and also agreed with my stance.”

On the issue of the raging controversy over the invitation of Pasuma and Portable, Dabiri said: “We will tell Portable not to dye his hair and he should not sing vulgar songs but to sing gospel music.

“We will also caution him not to dress inappropriately or climb the speakers.

“We will also warn him not to allow his boys to smoke here.

“We have invited close to 30 military personnel to man the event.”

Portable has insisted that he must perform at the event.

He said he has been paid N5 million for the show.

He said in a viral video in Yoruba: “Celestial Church, we must do the show o.

“You have already paid me N5 million.

“Pasuma will perform.

“I will also perform and we must do it.

“The children of God are coming.

“Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God.

“Don’t judge me by my appearance.”

