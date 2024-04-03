Why I fell out with former Governor Odili — Nyesom Wike

A former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed that no longer has a smooth relationship with one of his predecessors, Dr. Peter Odili.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory revealed this during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wike said: “As it is today, politically, we don’t have a good relationship.

“We don’t work together.”

Asked the reason for this, the former Governor said: “There are some political differences.”

“For me, we have finished with this stage.

“It does not mean that in the next stage you will be in the same camp.

“No.

“He took a decision.

“I took a decision.”

Wike, however, said despite his political differences with Odili, he still considered him a father figure.