Why I broke off my engagement two months to my wedding — Influencer

Ifedayo Agoro, simply known as Ife, Founder of Diary of a Naija Girl, has revealed that she broke off her engagement two months to her wedding because she did not want to get married for the wrong reason.

Ife made the disclosure while reacting to a post by an X user who said that a person does not have to get married when she knows it was not right, adding that some people normalised breaking off engagements if doubts set in.

According to her, calling off her wedding two months before the ceremony despite paying for the hall, popular comedian, and wedding dress was her best decision without any regret.

She said that she had returned everyone’s Aso Ebi money because she was getting married for the wrong reason and she could not continue with such marriage.

Ife wrote: “Broke off my engagement two months to the wedding.

“Hall paid for, popular comedian paid for.

“Part payment for popular musician paid for.

“Vera Wang wedding dress paid for.

“Broke things off without thinking of all that and returned everybody’s Aso Ebi money.

“I was getting married for the wrong reasons and I just couldn’t continue.

“I made one of the best decisions of my life.”

According to Ife, it was a difficult moment in her life, but insisted that she had to take the bold step seeing that things can end badly.

Ife, who further responded to a fan’s question on what she perceived as wrong reasons, said nobody imposed it on her to be married at age 30.

She added: “Because I was going to clock age 30 and I don’t know who put it in my head that I had to be married at that time or it would be socially unacceptable to be unmarried at 30.

“When I complained to an older friend that it did not seem right because not only was I not in love but I had no rest in my spirit.

“I didn’t fall in love inside the marriage but to never let 30 pass me by.

“So I stayed, despite the fact that he was a pathological liar and extremely untrustworthy.”

