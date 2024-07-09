Three Senior Police Officer die in 14 days on State Command

The Jigawa State Police Command says that three of its Senior Officers have died due to illnesses in the last two weeks.

The spokesman of the Command, Lawan Shiisu, made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Shiisu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the officers died between June 22 and July 5.

According to him, those who died included Superintendent of Police Salisu Salisu-Mudi, a Patrol and Guard from Babura Division, who died at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina on June 22.

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Asabe Muhammad, who is the Second-in-Command, Gender Desk Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department, died on Wednesday.

He added that the command also lost the Divisional Police Officer of Yankwaahi Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Muhammad Salihu-Koko, who died on Friday.

Shiisu said the command has commiserated with the families and loved ones of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

