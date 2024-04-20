Why Force Headquarters ordered detention of ex-Governor Yahaya Bello’s ADC

The Police force headquarters ordered the detention of the aide-de-camp (ADC) to former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, because the officer was not forthcoming when asked to give details of how the former governor escaped from his house in Abuja where EFCC operatives were waiting to arrest him.

Recall that while EFCC laid siege on the entrance to the house, his successor Governor Ododo of Kogi arrived at the house.

After he spent some time, he left with some alleging Yahaya Bello was smuggled out in the governor’s car.

However, the Commissioner for Information, Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo dismissed the allegation on Channels television saying ex-governor Yahaya Bello was not taken away in Governor Ododo’s car, saying the narrative was being peddled by vested interest.

Sources disclosed that when the ADC was contacted to explain how the former governor escaped, she was not forthcoming, prompting the order for her and other police guards to report to the FCT Criminal Investigations Department, where they were detained.

Sources said she was contacted as part of an investigation to determine how Yahaya Bello got out of the house and the extent, if any, of the officers’ involvement.

Also Read

“The investigation is to reveal what she knows about the escape of the former governor and where he may possibly be”

The EFCC operation to arrest the former governor last Wednesday was part of an ongoing investigation into allegation of misconduct and possible breaches of the law against the former governor

Several efforts to get the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi to give an update on how long the ADC will be detained and if she would be made to face punishment through orderly room trial if found wanting, proved abortive.

The FPRO neither picked calls nor responded to sms whatsapp messages.