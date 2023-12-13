Why EFCC declared ex-Minister Olu Agunloye wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared wanted a former Minister, Olu Agunloye.

The former boss of the Federal Road Safety Corps was declared wanted on Wednesday.

According to a notice sent out by the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, Agunloye was declared wanted for corruption.

Oyewale said the last known address of Agunloye, 75, from Ondo State, was Ibadan, Oyo State.

He added: “Anyone with useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station.”