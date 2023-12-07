Why Army mistakenly bombed Kaduna community — CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has revealed why the Nigerian Army mistakenly bombed Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night.

The Chief of Defence Staff gave the explanation in an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday night.

Musa said: “After receiving information on the threat of attack within the general area, they followed up and saw individuals moving, just the same way the terrorists move.

“And then they went to congregate under a tree, just the way the terrorists do.

“And from there, they felt it was time for them to act and they reacted.

“It was based on intelligence, but I think they missed it.

“We want to convey to Nigerians that humans make mistakes and it is highly regrettable.

“We will make amends and avoid a repeat.

“We are going to review what has happened and ensure that we are more precise in the future.”

On how connivance by some Nigerians had undermined the efforts of the military, Musa said: “We appeal to all Nigerians to cooperate.

“Security is everybody’s responsibility.

“I give you my challenge while in the North East.

“In some places, you find out that there are people even supporting them (the terrorists), giving them equipment and food.

“Every day, we fight them to stop taking to them fertilizer, urea and things that could make them fix Improvised Explosive Devices.

“It’s a challenge.

“We have Nigerians that are also doing so much to trade with them, carrying fuel and food to them.

Also Read:

“If we all pull together and stop this thing, they will not survive.

“So, it’s a holistic thing and not only for the armed forces alone.

“This is not an armed forces war.

“This is a Nigerian war.

“And I want Nigerians to take ownership of it.”