Werder Bremen wing-back Mitchell Weiser is applying for an Algerian passport in a bid to achieve his dream of playing in a major international tournament.

The 28-year-old represented Germany at youth levels but his maternal grandfather comes from Algeria.

“I don’t have the passport yet, but I’m in the process of applying. It’s an option, of course. For me, it would be an adventure. I’m up for it,” he said on Tuesday.

Reports say it could be a way of encouraging Germany coach Hansi Flick to call him up later this month.

This can help to prevent Weiser being lost to Algeria, who have qualified for four World Cup finals.

dpa/NAN.