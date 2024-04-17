We shall return to Aso Villa in 2027 – PDP Reps caucus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives says it must regain the presidency it lost in 2015 as the seat of power had “become our party’s birthright”.

Rep. Chinda Kingsley, the Leader of the Minority Caucus in the House, said this when he briefed newsmen on Tuesday.

Kingsley, who spoke after the third meeting of PDP lawmakers in Abuja on Tuesday, said: “We are going back as we resume the session to commence a strong, virile and purpose-driven opposition to give the people a voice in the parliament.”

The lawmakers issued a three-months ultimatum to the Federal Government to normalise the security situation in the country.

According to the Minority Leader, the government must immediately take steps to ensure that the security situation in the country is normalised.

Also Read:

He said: “We x-rayed the security situation in our country and we resolved that we can no longer take this situation where Nigeria is today almost tagged as ‘one life, one minute silence’.

“After three-months, the caucus will take further steps to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to take their security into their hands.”

Kingsley said the caucus also agreed to call on all party caucuses, Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee and National Working Committee of the party to embark on reconciliatory measures.

This, according to him, is with the view to resolving all litigations that are pending and have hindered the party’s quest for a substantive National Chairman.

He called on leaders of the PDP to continue to demonstrate unconditional loyalty to the party and ensure that it is placed where it enjoys the position of the largest party in Africa.

He said that PDP members in the House of Representatives were united, indivisible, committed and out to perform their duties as the watchdog on behalf of the Nigerian people.