We know who we are, do not let us lose who we are – First Lady

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has warned that Nigerian children are at risk of losing their identity, if necessary steps are not taken to make amends.

She gave the warning at an event organized as part of activities to mark President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one year in office.

The event was specially put together to recognize the women who have made significant contributions in their various spheres of life, communities and in the nation at large.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu emphasised the importance of women as the foundation of the home and society, stressing the need to continue nurturing children and instilling good morals while preserving cultural and traditional values.

“Gathered here today are women from across all sectors of our society, who have individually and collectively contributed to the development of our great nation. Every woman, irrespective of age is a mother, a nurturer, a builder and the foundation upon which our families, communities and institutions thrive.”

She expressed concern that without intervention, the current state of society could lead to children losing their identity.

The First Lady urged women to become unifying forces in their homes and communities to drive greater prosperity for the nation. She encouraged drawing inspiration from the legacies of pioneering women who have paved the way.

“When mothers stand with you, the house is in order. Looking ahead, we must endeavour to become the unifying force in our homes and our communities, to bring about greater prosperity for our nation”.

“Let us continue to draw from the lessons of the pioneers who have paved the way and build on the legacies they have left behind”.

She urged everyone to contribute their quota and continue praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the nation until Nigeria reaches the promised land, which she referred to as “Eldorado.”

“To all our mothers here today, and to those who have supported and keep touching our lives in countless ways, I say thank you. Thank you for your love, strength, and unending sacrifices.”

Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima described Senator Oluremi Tinubu as an embodiment of experience having served as First Lady of Lagos State for eight years, Senator of the Federal Republic for eight years and now the First Lady of the country.

Addressing the First Lady pointedly, Hajia Shetimma described her as an embodiment of humility, zeal, passion, commitment and sincerity of purpose.

“I thank my Almighty Allah for blessing me with you, I always see you as a role model. I want to assure you Insha Allah, together forever Ma”.

The wife of the Vice President charged the First Ladies of the various states to tap from Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s wealth of experience.

Wife of former Head of State, Victoria Gowon, in her remarks, stressed that until women unite, Nigeria will go nowhere. She said if women unite and begin to mentor others, Nigeria will one day produce a female president.

“I like to say something, the First Lady of Federal Republic of Nigeria has shown us the way to take people as friends, as partners to move the women of Nigeria forward. To be seen as mothers, as helpers. Until we as women unite, we are not going anywhere. We have to unite. We have to remove our differences, it doesn’t matter where you come from or it doesn’t matter who you love, you are a woman, you are a mother”.

“At this juncture, I call on women of Nigeria to support Mrs. Tinubu in the office she is today. She has shown that she can help women of Nigeria, she can support the children of Nigeria. And together we will be strong, together, one day, we will find amongst us, one of us that can be the leader of this country.”

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, expressed gratitude to Senator Oluremi Tinubu for acknowledging former first ladies whom she always remembers and values as integral parts of the nation.

She emphasised the importance of unity and support, highlighting the significant role of Nigerian women in the country’s progress.

“Nigerian women, we have a mother who loves, cares for her children and in turn stand by her side.

“Onyeka (the lady of song) has said it all, one love keeps us together. Where there is love, peace will keep us together and shine on us together.”

Chief Nike Akande, in her remarks, described the event as a good initiative, celebrating mothers of the nation, noting the life of the First Lady has been that of service and honour.

“Development doesn’t happen overnight. As somebody who has been in leadership positions in government as minister, in business and endowed with international exposure, the bold steps that Mr President has taken in the last one year, is expedient, timely and inevitable. Of course, nothing good comes without some pains and the President is always appreciative of that. As one of the mothers of the nation, I plead for more understanding, cooperation, and support of Mr President at the challenging and difficult time.”

The event had in attendance women from all sectors and strata of the nation.