We don’t have information on missing child – Ebonyi Police

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said that it does not have information about a missing child in the state.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the command, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

She said in Abakaliki that the incident could only be confirmed when officially reported.

“Now, we have called the Area Division but there is no such information,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

NAN reports that the incident occurred on Sunday on Udemezue Street, Abakaliki, the state capital.

The incident involved a little child, Rejoice Omoha, daughter of Omoha Donatus, a native of Ndiogogo Inyimagu, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.