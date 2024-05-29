We captured 26,816 traffic violations in three months — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said on Tuesday that the deployment of traffic management solution devices, including cameras, helped in discovering 26,816 violations in the state within three months.

Represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, he made the disclosure at the unveiling of the Lagos State Transport Policy.

The governor, at the event in Ikeja, said that the violations were captured in the first three months of 2024 with the devices aimed at ensuring traffic management and safety.

He said that the Traffic Management Solution devices alongside Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras had helped in enhancing enforcement.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Since the inception of our administration, the ANPR Cameras have recorded 856,680 violations, minimising human intervention in traffic management and substantially curbing traffic violations and accidents.

“Our commitment to safety is unwavering, as evidenced by our comprehensive road safety campaigns and the deployment of modern traffic management technologies.”

Sanwo-Olu recounted some of the achievements made so far in the transportation sector.

He cited the expansion and rehabilitation of some road networks, with ongoing efforts to extend and rehabilitate additional routes to guarantee enhanced traffic efficiency.

On the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project, the governor said that commencement of passenger operations in the first phase of the Blue Line rail had involved transportation of over one million passengers so far.

He said: “The Red Line, when in operation, will transport 500,000 passengers per day.

“We have also diligently revitalised our water transport infrastructure through strategic investments in modern ferries and upgraded terminals.

“Both the Lagos Ferry Services and the Lagos State Waterways Authority now offer an efficient and scenic mode of transportation, alleviating congestion on our roads, while providing a dependable alternative for both residents and visitors.

“Since the inception of our administration, LAGFERRY has successfully transported approximately two million passengers across Lagos Inland Waterways.

“We will also be commissioning 15 out of the 25 new boats we are building to add to our fleet, proudly manufactured in Lagos through a Public-Private Partnership.

“This will further improve our water transport system, enhancing accessibility and convenience for all.”

The governor said that Lagos Ride, a technology-driven ride-hailing service, was introduced to revolutionise urban mobility.

Sanwo-Olu said the ride offered secure, dependable, and cost-effective transportation solutions to residents.

According to him, this has not only generated employment opportunities but also elevated the quality of commuting for all.

He said: “We are equally promoting sustainable non-motorised transportation by investing in pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, including walkways and cycling lanes.

“These efforts not only improve the health and well-being of our residents but also contribute to our environmental sustainability goals.”