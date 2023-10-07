We are continuing with Peter Obi’s legacy in education — Soludo

The Anambra State Government has praised Peter Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, for the significant educational contributions he made during his tenure.

It said the remarkable achievements continue to serve as a foundation for the state’s ongoing educational development.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, expressed these sentiments at the funeral mass for Chief Alexander Ejesieme, Senior, held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Agulu on Friday.

Soludo highlighted the enduring value of the educational reforms initiated by Obi, emphasising the importance of further advancing educational development.

Additionally, Soludo recently allocated substantial funds to support mission schools in the state.

Ibezim said: “I thank Mr. Peter Obi for his numerous legacies in the education sector, upon which we are building.

“Yesterday, Governor Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo allocated the sum of N1.5 billion to missionary schools in the state as part of his administration’s efforts to sustain the quality of education in the state.”

As a part of his efforts to transform education in the state, Obi, in 2011, returned all mission schools to their original owners, the church, while guaranteeing adequate funding from the State government.

Moreover, he bolstered these schools, both public and mission ones, with computers, libraries, Internet connectivities, generators and laboratory equipment.

He also made sure that each secondary school in the state received school buses and other essential academic resources.