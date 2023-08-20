WCL WAFU B qualifiers: Delta Queens wallop Burkina Faso’s USFA 

Delta Queens FC of Asaba on Sunday recorded a 3-0 triumph over the US Forces Armees of Burkina Faso in the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for WAFU zone B.

Delta Queens, representing Nigeria, embarked on their journey in the continental soccer fiesta with an impressive start at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that six West African clubs are being hosted by Nigeria for the qualifying series billed to produce the winner that would represent the zone at the next stage of the competition.

Folajimi Olabiyi opened the scoring for Delta Queens within the first five minutes to build the confidence of Nigeria’s representatives in the opening match.

Efforts to double the lead before the close of the first half were checked by the resilience of the Burkina Faso ladies.

Delta Queens stepped up their game in the second half, notwithstanding the matching order received by Vera Samuel in the 59th minute for fouling Paligwende Kietega of USFA.

Three minutes later, Chinaza Agoh, the most valuable player of the match, engaged in a two on one touch with Mercy Omokwo to extend the lead of the 10-women team to 2-0.

Omokwo took the game beyond the Burkina Faso babes in the 78th minutes when she scored the third to earn the Nigerian club the maximum three points to lead the group A.

Coach T’ọsan Blankson of Delta Queens in a post-match interview, expressed confidence that his ladies would pick the sole ticket in the group.