Watch WWE history unfold on SmackDown and Bash in Berlin

For the first time in WWE history, Friday Night SmackDown will broadcast live from Germany, as a prelude to the premium live event, “Bash in Berlin’ on Saturday.

This special edition is scheduled for the Uber Arena in Berlin, and GOtv will bring you all the action live on the WWE Network Channel (GOtv ch 68), starting from 7 pm on Friday. Here is a snippet of what to expect:

SmackDown Special: LA Knight started the defense of his United States Championship Title, by defeating Santos Escobar last Friday. This week, he would be putting his U.S. Title up for grabs again, by issuing an open challenge to anyone willing to reach for the brass rings. Who will take up the challenge? Tune in to get the answer.

Last week, Baron Corbin mocked Santos Escobar for his title match loss against LA Knight on the backstage. It is expected that both will face off this week on SmackDown. Andre and Carmelo Hayes have been feuding for weeks, and both will have a go at each other this week on SmackDown. After Last week’s teaser, Nia Jax will finally get to defend her title against her big enemy, Michin, who gatecrashed her SummerSlam title celebrations, hitting her with a Kedo Stick. This is one fight you don’t want to miss.

Bash In Berlin: The wait is finally over and the premium event will go down this Saturday. Catch all the action live on GOtv ch 68, starting with the build-up at 5 pm. In the biggest match of the night, Randy Orton will have the chance to become a sixteen-time world champion when he faces current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, who will be fighting in front of his countrymen. Another big fight on the night will see Cody Rhodes battle Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship title, while CM Punk will once again go to war with Drew McIntyre in a highly personal Strap Match.

Stay connected to your GOtv to enjoy Smackdown and other WWE action live by downloading the MyGOtv app or dial *288# to reconnect/upgrade your package.

