Governor directs Commissioner to oversee another Ministry after suspending his colleague 

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has directed Commissioner for Information and Communication, Musa Ashoms, to oversee the Ministry for Tourism.

The directive to the Commissioner followed the suspension of the substantive commissioner, Jamila Tukur, by the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Mutfwang, on August 20, suspended commissioners for the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality and the Ministry of Budget and Planning.

Following the governor’s directive, Ashoms took over the mantle of leadership of the ministry on Thursday in Jos.

The commissioner pledged to strategically reinvigorate the tourism sector.

Ashoms emphasized the critical role tourism plays in driving development and pledged to implement robust policies to transform the sector.

He acknowledged the vast potential of the Plateau tourism industry and vowed to work collaboratively with the ministry’s staff to harness the potential.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Jacob Keng, while welcoming the supervising commissioner, urged him to prioritise the completion of the Luka Bentu Indoor Theater.

Keng said that the project was expected to boost revenue generation for the state.

He assured Ashoms of the staff’s support, towards his success in the new role.

He described Ashoms’s appointment as a strategic move to revitalise the tourism sector and drive economic growth in the state.

According to him, the commissioner’s wealth of experience in information and communication would bring a fresh perspective to the ministry, leveraging his expertise to promote Plateau’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

