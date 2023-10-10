War: IMN urges Nigerians to support oppressed Palestinians

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria has called on Nigerians to raise their voices in support of oppressed Palestinians.

Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto made the call in a statement released on behalf of the Islamic group on Monday in Abuja.

Sokoto issued the statement after a rally embarked upon in demonstration of their solidarity with Palestine.

He said: “Palestine launched Al-Aqsa Flood to respond to the recent attacks by the Israeli Occupation Forces on al-Aqsa Mosque and the Gaza refugee camp.

“Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, located at the heart of Jerusalem’s old city, is the third holiest site in Islam.

“Supporting the struggle for the freedom of Palestine is not only for Muslims alone, but for all people of conscience.”

Sokoto said Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

He added: “Supporting the oppressed people of Palestine is a duty for all Muslims.

“The Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) reported that ‘the one who does not care about the Muslims is not one of them’.

“In another Hadith, ‘the likeness of the believers in their mutual love, mercy, and compassion is that of the body; when one part of it is in pain, the rest of the body joins it in restlessness and fever’.

“Thus, we must condemn this injustice and oppression against the oppressed people of Palestine.

“Supporting oppressed people is human.

“Islam taught us that human beings are either our brothers in religion or in humanity.

“As said by Martin Luther King Jr., ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’.

“We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

“Calling people to support justice everywhere and oppose tyranny and oppression everywhere is part of the teachings of our leader, Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H).

“For more than three decades, the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), has been organising programmes and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“In view of the foregoing, we are urging all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians.

“While rejoicing for the success recorded by Palestinians, we wish to urge people to pray for and support the Palestine resistance movement.

“Palestinians struggle is a struggle against global injustice and for the oppressed people of the World.”

The solidarity walk, which kicked off around 4pm from Banex Plaza, Abuja, ended at the traffic light at Ahmadu Bello way.