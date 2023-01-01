Wanted terrorist escapes death by whiskers as Military bombs enclave, kills 16

A wanted terrorist kingpin, Gwoska Dankarami, on New Year eve escaped death by the whiskers when air strikes of the Nigerian military targeted his hideout, along Kaura Namoda Road in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

PRNigeria gathered that several of his foot soldiers were not so lucky as they were killed by Nigerian Air Force jets rockets.

The well-planned and coordinated air operations carried out in the early hours of Saturday targeted Dankarami’s hideout with the intent of eliminating the terrorist, but he escaped with serious injuries, a military intelligence operative told PRNigeria.

Speaking to PRNigeria, a defence intelligence operative said the New Year eve’s strikes were carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

The source said: “A reliable and impeccable source privy to the modus operandi of the terrorist kingpin has confirmed overhearing the terrorist lamenting on the determination of the military to eliminate him and his family.

“He was also heard to have complained bitterly on the New Year eve’s air strikes, which lasted for several hours, killing over 16 of his cohorts and destroyed his newly built house as well as his enclave.

“According to the source, Dankarami also expressed profound concern over the dire situation he has found himself in since it was becoming obvious that the military are bent on eliminating him at all cost.

The source also stated that Dankarami has not been himself since the air strikes by the NAF aircraft at Mutunji Village in Dansadau Emirate Council of Zamfara State a fortnight ago, which eliminated over 100 terrorists, some of whom were his close associates.

Meanwhile, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the airstrikes, while noting that Dankarami and his likes remain persons of interest to the NAF and all security agencies in view of the havoc and destruction to lives and properties they leave on their trails.

According to Gabkwet: “The directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, that there is no hiding place for all terrorists and their supporters wherever they may be remains active even as we cross into the New Year.”

PRNigeria.