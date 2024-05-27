WAFU B U17 Championship: Eaglets confront Black Starlets for bronze

Global youth football powers Nigeria and Ghana will on Tuesday battle it out for the bronze medals of the ongoing WAFU B U17 Championship in Accra, Ghana.

Given their pedigree at this level, both nations should have been preparing to test strength and savvy for who deserved the trophy in the final match of the competition.

However, the Eaglets were downed by Cote d’Ivoire’s Baby Elephants, while the Starlets were plucked by the Baby Etalons of Burkina Faso in the semi-finals.

With the West African Football Union still unable to provide clarity on the number of teams that will proceed to the 2025 Africa U17 Cup of Nations from WAFU B, General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, has charged the Eaglets to go all out and execute the third-place encounter like a final match.

Sanusi said: “We are still awaiting clarity on the number of teams that will qualify to the U17 AFCON from this tournament.

“Some people have said only three teams; some said four teams.

“It is therefore important that our boys go out there and play their hearts out to finish in third place.

“The Black Starlets will not be an easy ride.

“They are the home side and they will bank on the support of the fans.

“But our boys have what it takes to achieve victory.”

The third-place match will kick off at 3pm Ghana time (4pm Nigeria time) at the University of Accra Stadium, ahead of the final match between Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire, which commences at 6pm Ghana time (7pm Nigeria time).