Video, photos: New Soun of Ogbomoso anointed by RCCG, hands over to successor

The newly-appointed Soun of Ogbomosoland, Pastor Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, has been anointed by his church, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, for his new calling.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, approved the appointment of Laoye last week.

The Pastor-in-Charge of the RCCG Jesus House Parish, Washington DC, United States of America until last Sunday succeeds Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, who passed on in December 2021 at 95 after reigning for 48 years.

At the service on Sunday, tagged Joint Celebration, Laoye was anointed by his co-Pastors alongside his successor in the parish, Pastor Olumide Ogunjuyigbe.

Speaking after the prayer and anointing session, Laoye told the congregation that he was directed by the General Overseer of the RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, to hand over to Ogunjuyigbe.

The colourful ceremony also saw Laoye’s wife, Pastor Omo Ghandi-Olaoye, joining him on the altar.

Commenting on the service with photographs accompanying it, the RCCG Jesus House Parish, Washington DC said on its Facebook page on Sunday “Today, Pastor Ghandi passed on the baton of leadership to Pastor Olumide! Congrats on this new journey Pastor Olumide! We know that eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man what God will do through you! As God was with Pastor Ghandi, so shall He be with you.

“Thank you so much Pastor G for your excellent leadership over the years! As you transition into this next phase of your illustrious life, we celebrate you, we congratulate you! We pray that your life will go from glory to glory, from strength to strength. We promise to continue in the great legacy you have left behind. Amen.”

