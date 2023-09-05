We’re battle ready for road users who bribe our corrupt staff — FRSC

The Kwara State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has warned traffic violators to desist from sponsoring spurious and baseless media reportage to malign it.

Fredrick Ogidan, Corps Commander in charge of the state, gave the warning in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday.

Ogidan emphasised that the corps would continue to discharge its duties without fear or favour in spite of the sponsored media attack.

According to him, the command is committed to reducing carnages on Nigerian roads by reducing Road Crashes and its attendant negative consequences.

He warned against the malicious and hasty generalisation of FRSC officers as being corrupt and lawless for discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

Ogidan said: “The culprits on our roads use to intimidate and bribe their ways and even corrupt staff on the road which we have resisted.

“Their latest device at sponsoring newspaper publications will never dampen our morals as we are not ready to look back on our enforcement drive.

“Our drastic action on enforcing our rules has resulted to reasonable level of compliance as well as reduction in Road Traffic Crashes and Fatality.”

The commander said enforcement of traffic laws is the next step after a robust public enlightenment programme.

Ogidan added: “Members of the public who are asked to give bribe should resist and inform the command by simply identifying the Patrol Car Code, Route and the Location where they are stopped.

“Ensure you get the names of the patrol men which are printed on their uniforms for appropriate actions.”

The Commander, who lauded journalists for their support to the command, especially in reporting instances of traffic crashes, however advised them to always balance their reports to avoid misleading the public.

Ogidan said the FRSC is committed to serving the motoring public, assuring that law abiding motorists have nothing to fear.