VeryDarkMan released from detention + Video, photos

Social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkBlackMan, has been released from detention.

The popular activist regained his freedom in the late hours of Sunday after spending nine days in detention.

This allowed his inability to meet his bail conditions following petitions allegedly sent to the police by Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dike and Samson Balogun, a music promoter popularly known as Samklef.

Based on the identities of the petitioners, the questioning of the VeryDarkBlackMan by the police was quickly linked to his numerous post on the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, a musician professionally known as Mohbad.

Two social critics: Omoyele Sowore, the Convener of the #RevolutionNow; and Deji Akinyanju, confirmed the release of the VeryDarkBlackMan.

Sowore said on X on Sunday: “Good news on Easter Sunday!

“@thatverydarkman is now free!

“Thanks for all your efforts to ensure oppression will not always win!

“#RevolutionNow.”

Adeyanju tweeted: “After 5 days of back and forth, we have secured VDM’s release.

“Thank you to everyone that made this happen especially, SOWORE, Kefiano & VDM’s wonderful lawyers.”

The Very Dark Black Man after his release on bail by the police



— The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 1, 2024