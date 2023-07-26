UNN set to provide alternative to petrol consumption 

828 828

The Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, said the Faculty’s International Conference will provide conversations on how to run car engines on ethanol instead of petrol.

Ejiogu said this in Nsukka Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the Faculty’s forthcoming conference tagged: “3rd Sustainable Engineering and Industrial Technology Conference.”

The conference is scheduled to be held from August 22 to August 25 at UNN.

Ejiogu said the conference would enable staff and students of the institution to showcase their engineering works that would address the problems of climate change, energy and petrol subsidy removal.

“There will be an exhibition of things produced by the faculty, especially on bio-fuel engines that use ethanol instead of petrol to power generating sets and cars among others.

“The petrol subsidy removal by the Federal Government recently resulted in an outrageous hike in petrol pump price, so using ethanol produced from cassava or yam would be an alternative to petrol in powering petrol engines.

“Many research groups in the faculty have focused their research on bio-fuel engines to reduce current sufferings of Nigerians as result of removal of petrol subsidy.

“Ethanol is cheap and more affordable than petrol,” Ejiogu said.

The Dean said that the technological exhibitions would showcase notable students and staff research outputs in order to attract collaborations within and outside the country.

He said some industries would also exhibit their new technological products to the university community, to facilitate town and gown collaboration.

According to him, Hossein Rouhani, an Associate Professor of Neuromuscularo Control and Biomechanics, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Alberta, Canada, would be the keynote speaker.

An international scholar, Prof. Paul Eke, Executive Director, Peprime Limited and a member of Royal Academy of Engineering, United Kingdom would make a presentation during the conference.

Prof. Sebastain Timmerberg, a Professor of Environmental Engineering and a Director at Steinbeis Institute for Materials Applications and 3D Printing Solutions, Karlsruhe, aside others are expected to grace the occasion.