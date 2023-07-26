Governor Adeleke appoints 14 more Special Advisers

828 828

Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed 14 more Special Advisers for various sectors.

The spokesman of the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, equally confirmed appointments for some non-statutory Boards.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rasheed said the appointments followed the approval obtained by Adeleke from the Osun State House of Assembly.

Those appointed as Special Advisers are Yemi Owolade, Teniola Lanlehin, Felix Lekan Olatunji, Dr. Michael Oyerinde, Ademola Adeshina, Olusola Ajala and Bukola Onifade.

Others are Fausat Sarumi, Eniola Omotosho, Kehinde Alexander Oloke, Kamal Adekilekun, Olubi Adejobi, Prof. Lukman Jumoda and Sir Adekunle Adepoju.

Governor Adeleke further approved the appointment of a Chairman and Vice Chairmen for some non-statutory Boards, Rasheed revealed.

Also Read:

Hw listed them as Bola Ojofehintimi, Vice Chairperson, Osun State Tourism Board; Seyi Orolugbagbe, Vice Chairman, Arts and Culture Board; Bishop Mike Adewale, Vice Chairman, Christian Pilgrims Board; Alhaji Mudashiru Ibrahim Bebeto, Vice Chairman, Muslims Pilgrims Board; and Tope Mustapha Adeyemi, Chairman, Teaching Service Commission.

Rasheed said all the appointees are to be inaugurated by 11am on Wednesday at the Car Park of the Governor’s Office.