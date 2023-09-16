University student shot dead in Anambra State

Suspected cultists have killed a 100 Level student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

According to available information, Joevita Chigozirim of the Faculty of Health Sciences was killed on Thursday.

A source who spoke with newsmen, Dickson Anayochi, said: “Miss Chigozirim was hit by a stray bullet at Miracle Junction.

“This girl Uche Joevita Chigozirim, a 100 level student of the faculty of health Science was killed yesterday (Thursday) evening by stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction.

“Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in the Unizik environment and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.

“Please let the IG of Police help us with a checkpoint around Ifite area of Unizik because we are tired of complaining to the state government.

“It’s now a culture we are almost used to.

“It’s really sad.”