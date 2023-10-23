University student arrested for allegedly killing 17-year-old boy

Operatives of the Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it has arrested a 500-level student of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old student to death.

The Command’s Commandant, Ilelaboye Oyejide, said this while briefing newsmen on the incident on Sunday.

Oyejide, who spoke in Bauchi, said the suspect was arrested in Misau Local Government Area of the state.

He said the command received information that the lifeless body of the deceased, Umar Usman, a secondary school student from Misau, was found wrapped in a white cloth and dumped at Misau Bypass.

“This is a case of culpable homicide,” he said, adding: “He was quickly taken to the General Hospital, Misau, where he was certified dead and handed over to the family for burial.

“When we received the report, we raised high powered intelligence officers to go to Misau and investigate to bring the perpetrators to book.”

Olajide said after a series of investigations by the operatives, “a suspect, Abdullahi Ibrahim, a 500-level student of Veterinary Medicine, ABU, Zaria, was arrested.

“We came to realise that there was a communication chat between the suspect and the deceased.

“In the communication, we saw where the suspect enticed the deceased with homosexual love and showed him his naked picture.

“When the deceased went to meet him, somehow he was stabbed in the stomach and wrapped in a white cloth and dumped where he was found.”

According to Oyejide, the suspect confessed to the crime during investigation.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court “according to his offence.

“The suspect said that the deceased approached him with a knife and, in self defence, there was a struggle that resulted in his stabbing the deceased to death.

“He also said that he was really afraid because it was something he had never encountered in his life.”

Olajide further said that the suspect claimed that because he was afraid, he decided to wrap the body in a cloth and dump it along the bypass.